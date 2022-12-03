iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,692 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $408.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.37.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.