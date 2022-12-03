iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

