iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25.

