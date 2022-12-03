ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Short Interest Update

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,598,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.5 days.

ITM Power Stock Performance

ITMPF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,916. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITMPF. HSBC lowered ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.02) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

