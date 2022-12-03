J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 726.3 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

JDWPF stock remained flat at $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

