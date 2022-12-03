Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stake Reduced by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jackson Financial worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,120,000 after purchasing an additional 876,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 275.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 870,296 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.7% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 639,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 109.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $36.72 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2.82%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

