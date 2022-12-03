Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,473,500 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 8,171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,841.9 days.

Japan Display Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JNNDF remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Display has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

