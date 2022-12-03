Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.78) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.89) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €36.70 ($37.83) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($12.78) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($22.11). The company’s 50 day moving average is €34.21 and its 200 day moving average is €34.59.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

