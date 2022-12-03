Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $277.78

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.78 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 212.25 ($2.54). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 58,820 shares traded.

Jersey Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 19.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.16. The company has a market capitalization of £69.01 million and a P/E ratio of -14.62.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

