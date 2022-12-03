Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $40.77 million and approximately $68,981.91 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,960.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00243130 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02578316 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $77,751.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

