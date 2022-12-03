JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,069,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways makes up approximately 3.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $67,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 79.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 642,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 34,372 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 0.3 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

