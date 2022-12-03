J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $165.90

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.90 and last traded at $163.62, with a volume of 62556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King raised their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,831,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

