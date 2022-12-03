JOE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $61.37 million and $6.00 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

