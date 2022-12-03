John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 30th

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:HEQ opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
