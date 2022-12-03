John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 30th

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1377 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance
Shares of JHS opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.