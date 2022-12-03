John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 30th

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1377 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance

Shares of JHS opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust ( NYSE:JHS Get Rating ) by 494.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.47% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

