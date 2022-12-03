John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Price Performance

HTY opened at $5.19 on Friday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

