John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $16.78 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

