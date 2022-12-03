John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $16.78 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
