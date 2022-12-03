John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1652 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

HTD opened at $23.80 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

