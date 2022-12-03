John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1652 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
HTD opened at $23.80 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
