Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

