Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5,230.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

