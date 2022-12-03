Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,445,000 after acquiring an additional 182,962 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 857,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 110,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average is $172.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

