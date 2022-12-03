Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,881,000 after buying an additional 1,953,016 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 518,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after buying an additional 167,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after buying an additional 148,584 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

