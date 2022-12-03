Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,167 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $28,578,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

