Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,287,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,080,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,129,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,259. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of META stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $352.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

