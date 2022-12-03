Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Issue $0.51 Dividend

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.5086 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $53.99 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.24) to GBX 1,900 ($22.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.10) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,110.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

