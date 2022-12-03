Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.59 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $107.59 million and approximately $163,820.66 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00003175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54824265 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $169,925.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

