JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in November

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
JSR Stock Down 0.4 %
JSCPY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.
JSR Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JSR (JSCPY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.