JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in November

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JSR Stock Down 0.4 %

JSCPY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.