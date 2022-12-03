JUMPN (JST) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,118.53 Billion

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUMPN token can currently be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.55 or 0.06289175 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00502395 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.05 or 0.30558048 BTC.

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN launched on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

