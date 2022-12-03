JUNO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $638,117.78 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00011610 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $126.75 million and approximately $638,117.78 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,573,187 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

