Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.32) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($50.72) to GBX 3,620 ($43.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($46.66) to GBX 3,300 ($39.48) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.83) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,248 ($14.93) to GBX 1,436 ($17.18) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 1,951.20 ($23.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 14.63 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,544 ($54.36). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,560.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,525.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

