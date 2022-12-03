Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in November

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kambi Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kambi Group Price Performance

Shares of KMBIF stock remained flat at 17.35 during trading hours on Friday. Kambi Group has a 52 week low of 14.73 and a 52 week high of 27.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.82.

Kambi Group Company Profile

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

