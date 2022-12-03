Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,959 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.