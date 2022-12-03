Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 457,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTII. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,307,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,996,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,496,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTII opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

