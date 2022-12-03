Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,447 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

RMT stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

