Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,802 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 6.04% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 180.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 58,524 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

In other Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total transaction of $7,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of MNP opened at $12.25 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

