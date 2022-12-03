Karpus Management Inc. Takes $6.21 Million Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 521,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,047.1% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.