Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $109.21 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Kaspa has a total market cap of $109.21 million and $2.83 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,834,933,289 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,814,778,171 with 14,814,778,171.94323 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00811054 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,134,324.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

