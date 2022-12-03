Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $314.32 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Kava has a market cap of $314.32 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00005476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00080015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024881 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 338,375,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,408,514 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

