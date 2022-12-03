Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

