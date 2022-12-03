Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,489 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BLK opened at $712.98 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $933.06. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $645.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

