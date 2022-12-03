Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 49,544 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,544 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,605 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,587,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,167,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 736,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.