Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %

ZTS opened at $157.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average is $160.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.