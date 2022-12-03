Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.65% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUFR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.