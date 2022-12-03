Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $163.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $174.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average is $142.24.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

