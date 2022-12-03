Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 149,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of C opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

