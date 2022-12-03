Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,428,000 after purchasing an additional 158,565 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 410.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $188.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.27 and a 200 day moving average of $179.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

