Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $58,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Shares of BX opened at $85.16 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $143.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

