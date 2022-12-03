Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Keyence Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Keyence stock traded down $6.16 on Friday, hitting $421.67. 3,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987. Keyence has a one year low of $307.70 and a one year high of $660.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.17.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

