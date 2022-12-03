Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Shares Up 0.3%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34. 189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYUF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.