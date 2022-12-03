Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after purchasing an additional 834,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,072,000 after purchasing an additional 699,534 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

